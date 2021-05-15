Fit & Grit Training hosts weekly outdoor workout sessions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fit and Grit Training in Mankato is known for specializing in online training sessions, but this month, owners Matt and Ashley Kuemper are inviting their clients to join them outdoors for weekly “Spring Into Fitness” workout classes.
Kuemper said, “It feels so good to just get out in the park, feel the sun on your skin right away, early in the morning, and get our workout on. There’s just something so rejuvenating about being outside and working out versus being in a gym and being in that closed-in space.”
Each Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:15, Fit and Grit Training welcomes folks to the base of Sibley Park’s sledding hill. For $10 a session, people of all ages and experience levels can join in on the action.
“Everybody can show up. It doesn’t matter what your level is. If it’s your first day back to fitness or if you’ve been working out for a little while, we can adjust all the exercises to fit,” Kuemper added.
Fit and Grit’s mission is to help people shift into a healthier lifestyle by focusing on holistic fitness. The business offers an array of services to help their clients improve their physical, mental and nutritional wellbeing. That includes classes and personalized coaching.
Kuemper stated, “Our two main services are the nutrition coaching and then the fitness training and mindset kind of gets thrown into those, because it’s usually one of those three things that gets kind of out of balance for somebody.”
Matt and Ashley said getting outdoors has been a great way to jump back into a sense of normalcy following a year of being indoors and inactive.
“I’m probably just going to continue to do Saturday morning classes for the rest of the summer through probably October,” Kuemper remarked.
