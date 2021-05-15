Snell Motors and Mankato Clinic host car seat safety clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snell Motors partnered up with the Mankato Clinic to host a free, all-day car seat safety clinic today. The dealership invited drivers to stop in and meet with certified car seat technicians to get more information on proper car seat selection, installation and usage.
Each vehicle pulled into Snell’s showroom, providing hands-on experience for each parent to learn tips to keep their child safe.
Keep your child in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, adjusting the harness and being familiar with the seat label are all important.
“Today we’re doing a car seat clinic at Snell Motors where parents and caregivers are coming in with their vehicles and their car seats and we’re helping them install those car seats properly and providing them with education for them any future car seats that they may have for their child,” said Becca Peterson, Child Passenger Safety Technician at Mankato Clinic.
More information from Snell Motors and the Mankato Clinic on car seat safety can be found here.
