South Central College hosts second annual Andy Wendinger Car Memorial Show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “He was truly a motorhead right down to his soul and just loved mostly working on them and taking them to different shows and events and just spending time with people,” Andy’s father Jon Wendinger said. “That is what he loved to do.”
This Saturday, South Central College hosted a car show in memory of Andy Wendinger, a 17 year-old from Mankato who unexpectedly passed away last year.
The show highlighted Andy’s love for cars and his 1977 Chevy pickup truck, which has been fully restored.
The event featured cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything with a motor.
Proceeds from the event went towards the college and their automotive program.
Family friends and car lovers from all over came to show their support.
“It feels good,” William Kremin II said. “It feels like we are doing something helping to support the college and the community helping raising awareness for the automotive section of the college and everything and talking to people and meeting new people out here.”
The event was the second of its kind; the first was held last year.
The Wendinger family says that they could not have done it without community support. They say it was great to see everyone coming out.
“Seeing everybody come together, whether it is seeing a semi truck and they blow their horn as they come through or an old tractor, maybe it’s a project car,”Wendinger said. “We have a race car here, and all kinds of fun stuff. Andy is definitely looking down on us today.”
Whether it be for the cars or to show their support for the family, those who came today say they felt happy to be a part of something special.
“It is a really good thing to be supporting. It is really nice to be here at the fundraiser and enjoying all of the classic cars that are here. It looks really nice,” Jacob Schaffer said.
