East, West softball playing at elite level atop state rankings

“We’ve got what I call just two number one pitchers, to me it doesn’t matter, we can throw either of them out there, Madison Mangulis or Madalyn Clarke. Your pitching is where it starts and those two are going to give us a fighting chance anytime we play and that is huge. We have really hit all the way down through. We had kids like Tiegen Richards who hit at 8 and 9 and she’s come up with some big hits for us,” East head softball coach, Joe Madson said.