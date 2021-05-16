East, West softball playing at elite level atop state rankings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - High school softball is heating up with less than two weeks to go in the regular season.
Sitting atop Class AAA in the latest Minnesota State High School Coaches Association rankings are Mankato West at first and Mankato East tied for second.
“People know when they come to Mankato are are going to play a softball game know they’re in for a tough game. We’ve been able to build on that over the years, it hasn’t always been the same that way, so just to have that, sometimes you like to say ‘You’re two runs up before starting the game’ just coming off the bus. With those expectations, there’s a target on out back,” West head softball coach, Don Krusemark said.
With five games remaining, the Scarlets are 13-2 overall and 9-2 in the Big 9 Conference.
The squad has seven athletes hitting over .400 with two veteran juniors leading the way in the circle, both started in the state tournament for West two seasons ago.
“We’re fortunate to be well-rounded, we don’t just rely on our pitching, we don’t rely on our defense or offense. Say the offense comes and goes, and it does, you have days where you might hit a lot of line drives but right at people. So, pitching and defense always have to be there carrying us. For the most part, that’s been our success over the years,” Krusemark said.
“Scarlet softball is more than just success, it’s just being good teammate all around, helping each other, being there for one another, supporting each other and obviously playing softball hard,” senior catcher, Bri Stoltzman said.
One of two losses for West came two weeks into the season when the Cougars won 9-6 for East’s first win over West since 2014.
Mankato East sports a similar line up to West, powerful hitters throughout with two aces in the circle.
“We’ve got what I call just two number one pitchers, to me it doesn’t matter, we can throw either of them out there, Madison Mangulis or Madalyn Clarke. Your pitching is where it starts and those two are going to give us a fighting chance anytime we play and that is huge. We have really hit all the way down through. We had kids like Tiegen Richards who hit at 8 and 9 and she’s come up with some big hits for us,” East head softball coach, Joe Madson said.
“For us the biggest thing has been team chemistry. We have really come together and everybody is working for the girl next to her, not for themselves. We are very selfless and we have one goal in mind and everyone’s working towards that which is a big thing for us,” senior Cougar, Madeline Glogowski said.
Both programs will battle it out once more in the final game of the regular season on May 27th.
The postseason begins May 31st.
