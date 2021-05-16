Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday.
Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To keep visitors safe, both tests and vaccines will be administered at different hours. Both services require an appointment. Appointments can be made online or over the phone.
“This move will help us better utilize our staffing resources, and we have planned it out that we will be offering testing for COVID opposite the hours that the vaccines will be offered to the public, so there will be no crossover,” said Angie Stransky, Nurse Administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Mayo says the site is open to all, including non-Mayo patients. More information on hours and how to make an appointment can be found here.
