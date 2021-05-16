No. 17 Mavericks defeat No. 1 Augustana to win fourth conference championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 17 Minnesota State Maverick softball team claims its fourth Sterling Trophy in program history.
The final day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament went underway in Rochester on Saturday.
Top-ranked Augustana defeated Winona State to meet the Mavericks in the championship game.
MSU was shutout 5-0 in game one, though it was the first loss for the purple and gold in the double-elimination tournament, so they forced game two.
McKayla Armbruster started in the pitcher’s circle for the Mavs to lead the way to a 4-2 victory over the Vikings, claiming the conference championship.
“This whole team is super pumped. We’re looking to play our best ball right now in May. It’s a great feeling going into regions with this whole team and know that anyone at any time can step up on our team and we have chemistry that can get us far in post season,” senior outfielder, Carly Esselman said.
The NCAA softball selection show will be broadcasted on NCAA.com tomorrow at 9 p.m., where the Mavericks will learn their opponent for the regional tournament, set to begin on May 19 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
