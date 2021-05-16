No. 17 Minnesota State earns two-seed in NCAA Central Regional

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The NCAA Division II softball regional brackets are set! The double-elimination regional tournament beings on Wednesday.
The 38-8 Minnesota State Maverick softball team earns the Central Region two-seed.
”It was really exciting, you can feel the anticipation in the room. I know we all had a really positive thoughts going into it, so when we saw that number three was Central Oklahoma we went crazy in here. I think we earned it, we worked for it and we’re really excited to get it,” junior pitcher Mackenzie Ward said following the selection show.
“We were really hoping after what we accomplished this weekend beating the number one team in the region, Augustana, two out of three times that we really did deserve to go to the two spot, but I know that both us and UCO had been so close all year and there had been a lot of debate and talk for the committee, so I knew it was going to be tight, but I really thought we deserved it. I was really excited, the team was really excited. I think they’re earned that number two seed and we’re really excited about that,” head Maverick softball coach Lori Meyer added.
The purple and gold travel to Edmond, Oklahoma on Monday and have time to rest leading up to the Thursday match-up.
