Running for Heroes 5K off to a running start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, dozens of runners came out to participate in the Running for Heroes 5k in Mankato.
The event was organized by Erik Jensen, who worked with the council to make the run possible. Jensen has been a part of Running for Rescue events in years prior
“I wanted to do something for our community and this is kind of my way of giving back,” Jensen said.
All proceeds from the event went to The Military Assistance Council for Veterans to help veterans who are homeless or are in danger of becoming homeless and their families. The group has been serving Minnesota veterans for over 25 years.
“This particular event is for our veterans, to give thanks to them and help them out in anyway that we can,” Jensen said.
The event had over 120 people sign up to run, and people of all ages came out to participate. The organizers were excited to see everyone coming together in support.
“It is a great feeling to know that the local individuals in the community really want to be a part of what we do and help the local homeless veterans,” Southern Regional Leader at Military Assistance Council for Veterans Sadie Rezac said.
The 5K was something that Jensen had been wanting to put together for over a year, but the pandemic put things on pause. The runners were happy to be out participating.
“It is very great to be back and being back to normal, seeing people and hopefully we can do future events like this,” runner Alec Pfarr said.
Jensen hopes this event will inspire others just like it.
“Hopefully we are kind of an example to any events going forward that we can do this,” Jensen said.
