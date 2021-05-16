Salon renovates shop to showcase items from small businesses

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato knows firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on small businesses.
Owner Tiffany Ward says the salon was shut down for three months last year, but that didn’t stop her and her team from using the downtime for good.
“Anytime that we can find a way to support one another, or support another business, or support a mom, support a friend, that is what we do,” Ward said.
Ward and her staffers kept busy with a full-salon renovation. By the time they were able to reopen their doors, the facility had taken on a fresh coat of paint, new modernized décor and new, state of the art work stations for each stylist-- but Ward had more in mind.
“We found ourselves with an extra station that looked like a clothing rack, so we thought let’s see if there’s a local boutique that wants to put their things in the salon,” Ward added.
Soon after, the salon’s entry way was revamped into a shopping area featuring items from numerous local businesses. Each small business is female-owned, with business owners starting at just 12 years of age.
Ward stated, “We have five local female-owned businesses that we show off at the front of the salon.”
Ward felt this was a way to unite small shops to make it through a tough year.
“It’s just a really great way for people to be able to support those businesses within our space. We’re able to showcase them, and it’s a lot of fun. I think the employees buy half of the stuff anyways. It’s such great stuff,” Ward remarked.
The boutique is quickly growing, with new vendors teaming up with Indulge often. It remains open during store hours, and salon gift cards may be purchased and applied to boutique items.
“I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us,” mentioned Ward.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.