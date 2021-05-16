Wild are the OT victor in goaltender frenzy to lead Vegas 1-0 in first-round

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KEYC) - The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here!
The Minnesota Wild took game one of the best-of-seven series over the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime 1-0, Sunday afternoon.
Wild netminder, Cam Talbot, had 42 saves in the victory; center Joel Eriksson Ek scored the OT game-winner.
”I think we got better and better. I think [Cam Talbot] carried us on his back in the first period. They came out hard, we held on. Cam played amazing. We played better and better, just trying to take care of the puck better, make plays and be the aggressive team we want to be,” Ek said.
“This is just the start for us in the series. I think we feel there’s definitely more that we can do. It’s a good team we played against, a hard game. We’re going to build off that, we’ve got a lot more to bring, but I think for game one we did a lot of good things,” Wild left wing Jordan Greenway added.
Game two is in Las Vegas, scheduled for 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
