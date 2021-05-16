Wild set to face Golden Knights in game one of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Wild head coach Dean Evason speaks to the media ahead of Sunday's playoff game. (Source: Mary Rominger)
By Mary Rominger | May 15, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 11:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Wild open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a seven-game series against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday afternoon.

This is the first postseason meeting between the two franchises.

The Wild were 5-1-2 against the Golden Knights during the regular season.

“We have what we believe is things that we’re going to try to do versus Vegas. We hopefully have a handle on what they’re going to try to do to us. We’ve gone through video and talked to the group and practiced a little bit, systematically, of what we’re going to do here today. We’ll have a quick touch up tomorrow, but the bottom line is that they’re a great hockey club and they’ve been through some battles together. They are a veteran club that is going to be a very tough opponent. We have to play to the best of our ability to give ourselves an opportunity,” head coach of the Wild Dean Evason said.

Puck drop is at 2 p.m. CT, in Las Vegas.

