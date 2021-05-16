Wild set to face Golden Knights in game one of Stanley Cup Playoffs

“We have what we believe is things that we’re going to try to do versus Vegas. We hopefully have a handle on what they’re going to try to do to us. We’ve gone through video and talked to the group and practiced a little bit, systematically, of what we’re going to do here today. We’ll have a quick touch up tomorrow, but the bottom line is that they’re a great hockey club and they’ve been through some battles together. They are a veteran club that is going to be a very tough opponent. We have to play to the best of our ability to give ourselves an opportunity,” head coach of the Wild Dean Evason said.