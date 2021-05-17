Arik Matson, other officers honored by Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has named Matson the Association’s Officer of the Year. He has also been awarded the Medal of Honor. Other members of the department who were part of the incident on January 6 have also been recognized for their actions. Captain Kris Markeson, Sergeant Tim Schroeder, and Officer Andrew Harren have each been awarded the Medal of Honor and the Lifesaving Award. An all-day benefit for the Matson family takes place this Saturday at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.