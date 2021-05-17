Fillin’ Station offers coffee grounds compost pick-up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse is offering its used coffee grounds and filters to the public for compost.
It’s an effort to be more sustainable and zero-waste.
The coffeehouse encourages its customers to bring in their own 5-gallon (or smaller bucket) to be filled with grounds.
“People can use it in their gardens during this spring season, or put it directly on their compost pile. It’s great for your compost or fertilizing your garden in general,” Fillin’ Station’s Store Manager and Art Director Lindsey Schaefer said.
Once your gallon is full you’ll receive a call to pick it up. The coffeehouse says a 5-gallon pale typically takes about a week to fill, while anything smaller will take just a few days.
