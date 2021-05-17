Former police officer Kim Potter in court

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Brooklyn Center Police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference.
Kim Potter has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, this afternoon in Hennepin County. The hearing is to go over the evidence and determine if there is probable cause for a case to proceed. Wright was a 20-year-old motorist who was killed on April 11 after a traffic stop. The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said he believes Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.