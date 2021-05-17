Jury selection begins in Mollie Tibbetts murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KEYC) - Jury selection begins today in Davenport for a man charged with murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for Cristhian Rivera. Lawyers for both sides will work to whittle a pool of 175 potential jurors down to 12 and three alternates. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Rivera is charged with killing Tibbetts while she was out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, and hiding her body in a cornfield.
Because he is a Mexico native who was living in the U.S. illegally, the case has inflamed passions over illegal immigration.
