Mankato man accused of criminal sexual conduct

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 30-year-old Mankato man is charged with criminal sexual conduct, accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Samuel Hopp faces four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to court documents, authorities began investigating after receiving a CyberTip. The victim reports the sexual activity began when she was 12 years old. During an interview with police, Hopp initially denied the sexual relationship, then alleged he and the victim were sexually active starting six months ago.
