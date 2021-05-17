Microchip shortage causes slow down in new car market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last year, amid the pandemic, the auto industry was hit pretty hard as lockdown orders stalled factories and dealers saw fewer customers come in.
But now there are plenty of interested buyers but a lack of new vehicles available, due to a shortage of the tiniest parts, the microchips.
“Computers on wheels” that’s how some describe new vehicles today, comfort machines equipped with microchips, that control everything from emissions to the calibration of the engine.
But with the demand for computers, video games and TVs skyrocketing since last year, there just aren’t enough microchips to go around, in turn slowing down the production of many new vehicles across the auto industry.
Locally, Snell Motors in Mankato says they have about one-third of their normal inventory.
“But the nice thing is everything is running more efficiently since we have so many less vehicles we found a way to get them through the process and in people’s hands a lot sooner,” Snell Motors General Sales Manager Jeff Wondra said.
Wondra advises new buyers to be “flexible and patient”.
“So if you’re flexible and open for other colors and options we can get something for you. Otherwise, if you’re not flexible, and you have to have blue, you just have to be patient. If you want that exact vehicle, order it. Go to the dealership and say I’d like to order this blue vehicle or ask what they have coming in,” said Wondra.
“And we are getting vehicles it’s not like a total shutdown where we don’t see anything for months. It’s just a smaller trickle than we are used to,” he continued.
And fewer new vehicles means fewer pre-owned vehicles.
“So the biggest thing is to just get in there as soon as possible because they are selling really quick,” said Wondra.
Industry leaders remain optimistic, saying this shortage should only last for about a year.
