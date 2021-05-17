North Mankato Fun Days back on for 2021

North Mankato Fun Days back on for 2021
Hundreds of people packed the streets for the 2019 North Mankato Fun Days parade. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Barchenger | May 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 10:47 AM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Fun Days is officially back on.

City leaders had initially cancelled the event last month, prior to the governor’s announcement ending the mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s event will take place July 7th through the 11th, with a slight change to festivities.

Organizers say the traditional parade, carnival in Wheeler Park, and car show will continue like in years’ past.

However the kiddie parade, peddle pull, and petting zoo will not be held this year.

