North Mankato Fun Days back on for 2021

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Fun Days is officially back on.
City leaders had initially cancelled the event last month, prior to the governor’s announcement ending the mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s event will take place July 7th through the 11th, with a slight change to festivities.
Organizers say the traditional parade, carnival in Wheeler Park, and car show will continue like in years’ past.
However the kiddie parade, peddle pull, and petting zoo will not be held this year.
