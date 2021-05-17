Renville County Sheriff: reporting of suspicious activity leads to drug arrest

Officials say several residents called police to report suspicious activity at a home in Franklin. An officer pulled a vehicle over after it left the home. Police say their K-9 Duke helped find about a fourth of a pound of methamphetamine inside. Authorities then executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect, 59-year-old Brian LaBaw. Officials report finding about a half-pound of methamphetamine there, a street value totaling around $20,000.