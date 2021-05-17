St. Peter man accused of sexually abusing child

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man faces criminal sexual charges in Blue Earth County, accused of sexually abusing a child.
40-year-old Anthony Ferretti is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to court documents, the victim reported Ferretti initiated sexual contact with her beginning when she was 8 years old until she turned 12 or 13. The victim and Ferretti knew each other. The girl told police she was afraid to tell her mother about the alleged abuse.
