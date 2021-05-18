AFSCME protesting staff injuries at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - State hospital employees planning to picket today outside of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Organizers say the effort is meant to bring attention to the recent increase in staff injuries due to assaults by patients.
According to union leaders, in the first 3 months of 2021, there have been 42 documented staff injuries caused by aggressive patient behaviors. Union leaders say they’re also highlighting the increase in mandatory overtime as a factor in the increase of injuries. The Union says workers at the treatment center have logged over 25,000 hours of overtime so far this year, a trend they say has been increasing since 2019.
