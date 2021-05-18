Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota take part in Blue Star Museums Initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota offers free admission to active members of the military and their families throughout the summer.
It’s part of the nationwide Blue Star Museums Initiative. This year’s program launched this past Saturday on Armed Forces Day and runs through September 5. The free admission is open to current service members and up to five of their family members. Guests are asked to bring proper documentation to the museum’s front desk to utilize the program.
