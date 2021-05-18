Education Minnesota recently announced budget deal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Education Minnesota says the budget deal reached by state leaders this week could help short term, but leaves uncertainty for the long term.
The state budget deal announced Monday left open many decisions about funding public education while signaling to local districts that they should stop the current round of cuts and layoffs.
School officials say running a budget isn’t that simple.
”These are ongoing expenses that do seem to increase so we just can’t allow our funding to remain flat because that creates what is then called a budget gap. Once we hit the budget gap, that is where school districts go into a mode of right sizing their budget to match their revenues and expenses,” MAPS Director of Business Services, Tom Sager said.
Many details of the deal have not been decided.
But the agreement relies heavily on one-time money for pandemic recovery from President Biden and Congress.
