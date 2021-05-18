Faribault man dies in single-vehicle crash

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Faribault man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sibley County.
It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Robert Linn was traveling southbound on 521st Avenue when his vehicle crossed the center line, into the northbound ditch. Officials say the vehicle then struck a tree and became engulfed in flames. Linn was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause remains under investigation.
