Greater Mankato Growth taking action with unemployment issue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth is reaching out to the governor over what they call a talent shortage in Mankato and North Mankato.
The Mankato/North Mankato MSA has seen over 3,300 job postings in the last 30 days.
March unemployment data shows that there were 2,300 unemployed individuals.
That’s about 330 more than March of the previous year.
At the same time, there were 4,100 individuals receiving unemployment benefits.
These numbers indicate that over 1,800 individuals were receiving benefits while underemployed.
That’s prompted GMG to send a letter to Gov. Walz.
”Drawing awareness about the numbers and the statistics in the Greater Mankato region and making sure our legislatures and also commissioner Mr. Steve Grove. By sending this letter to the governor, to really create that awareness about the labor market and the workforce shortages that we are experiencing,” Greater Mankato Growth CEO and president, Jessica Beyer said.
Although the state has been providing unemployment benefits, GMG says they are tackling the issue of unemployment entering the post-pandemic world.
”They’ve done a good job of making sure that people are aware of what jobs exist in the region. They’ve actually been doing a calling campaign where they have been reaching out to individuals by phone to let them know about the job opportunities. There are job fairs that are happening, now we just need to make people look for and accept those jobs,” Economic Development Specialist, Ryan Vesey said.
Greater Mankato Growth and Radio Mankato are putting on a ‘Mankato Job Fair’ to attract workers to the area and get some positions filled.
The fair will be at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..
