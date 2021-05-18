KingPins owner who burned down bowling alley sentenced

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - 15 months after KingPins bowling alley in St. Peter burned to the ground, the owner charged with arson is sentenced.
On Tuesday, a Nicollet County judge sentenced 48-year-old Dwight Lee Selders to six months in jail.
When authorities arrived on the scene back in February of 2020, the bowling alley was engulfed in flames.
A warrant filed in Nicollet County describes Selders admitting he accidentally ignited a rag while trying to fix a pin-setter.
An investigation found several flammable chemicals and fluids near the pin-setters.
As a part of his sentence, Selders will also pay nearly $77,000 in restitution, most of which will go to the city of St. Peter, which removed debris from the property.
