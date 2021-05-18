Letter to Gov. Walz: GMG wants further action to attract talent

In the letter, GMG references the more than 3300 job postings In the Mankato/North Mankato MSA in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, March unemployment data shows nearly 2300 unemployed individuals, about 328 more than March of the previous year. At the same time, GMG says there were around 4,100 individuals receiving unemployment benefits, meaning over 1,800 individuals were receiving benefits while underemployed.