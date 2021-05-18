Letter to Gov. Walz: GMG wants further action to attract talent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth writing a letter to Governor Tim Walz, asking for action to help address a growing talent shortage among local businesses.
In the letter, GMG references the more than 3300 job postings In the Mankato/North Mankato MSA in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, March unemployment data shows nearly 2300 unemployed individuals, about 328 more than March of the previous year. At the same time, GMG says there were around 4,100 individuals receiving unemployment benefits, meaning over 1,800 individuals were receiving benefits while underemployed.
GMG is requesting the state take further action in creating accountability measures for unemployment beneficiaries, and implement a reporting system for those receiving unemployment benefits who refuse a suitable job offer or skip scheduled interviews.
