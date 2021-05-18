Mankato mom sentenced following death of toddler son

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman charged in the death of her 17-month-old son has been sentenced.
28-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger claims it was a man she was in a relationship with who killed her young son in February of 2020. But on Tuesday, a Blue Earth County judge sentenced the Mankato mom to 90 months in prison.
Olinger was arrested in February 2020 after she brought her child to the hospital in Mankato.
The toddler was then transferred to Rochester with a brain injury and several other severe injuries.
The boy died two days later, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators say Olinger claimed her son had fallen down a flight of stairs, but doctors at Mayo Clinic say the injuries were not consistent with a fall, and appeared to be intentional trauma.
Initially, Olinger told investigators she was the boy’s only caregiver, but later changed her story and said it was another man who injured him.
In March, she entered a guilty plea on charges of first-degree manslaughter.
Olinger will receive credit for the 15 months she spent behind bars in Blue Earth County.
She has been transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, where she will spend about four years before she’s eligible for parole.
