Minnesota lawmakers reach bipartisan budget agreement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers cut a bipartisan deal on the state’s budget Monday.
Walz says the budget provides support for small businesses and invests in education, among other things. But work is not yet done, as lawmakers will still meet for a special session next month.
“It is fiscally responsible and each of us got priorities that we see. When you do that, there is a pretty good argument to be made that a broader swath of Minnesotans are going to feel served by this budget rather than if one of us did it or if it went one way. So again, I am grateful,” Walz said.
The leaders of the Minnesota Legislature and Walz have announced a $52 billion deal for the state’s next two-year budget. But lawmakers will have to finish the work during a special session next month.
Negotiations are ahead on police accountability and some other policy issues that weren’t part of the agreement.
“I wish that they would’ve come up with an agreement on budget and policy at the same time,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) said. “Republicans are really concerned about both. To come up with an agreement now takes away a lot of the bargaining power.”
The agreement calls for a balanced two-year budget without raising taxes. The budget also exempts from state taxes federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses and unemployment insurance benefits that were raised during the pandemic.
It also includes extra money for summer school to help students catch up.
As the regular session wraps up, local lawmakers are reacting to the agreement.
“I do believe that with the leadership from the Senate, the House and the governor, we were able to come to an understanding of our priorities and a direction for the state, and it’s a good direction for the state,” Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont) added. For the Senate Republicans, we walked away with no tax increases. That was probably our number one priority. And some relief for the small business owners.”
“The number one feature of the budget is that the education funding is immediate. We have schools that want to get summer school going the first week of June. Now they can have some security in the budgets,” stated Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato). “The other feature in the budget agreement is the $500 million that will be set aside for the governor to use to help us continue to win the fight against COVID-19.”
The state also has roughly $3 billion in federal dollars to work with as well.
