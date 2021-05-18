MN Pork Producers Association weighs in on Waseca hog barn fire

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pork Producers Association is weighing in on the impact of a Waseca hog barn fire.
An estimated 12,000 pigs were killed at Woodville Pork following a nearly 16-hour battle to extinguish flames in two barns on the property.
The Association has been in contact with Woodville Pork and says, though the fire will impact their operations for the near future, they already have hopes to rebuild. In the meantime, industry leaders say the number of pigs lost shouldn’t harm the region’s pork industry.
“Even with the numbers that have been quoted, it’s still a very small portion of the pork production that would be both in Waseca County and then also in the state of Minnesota, so we’re talking fractions of a percent as we look at it from a state of Minnesota standpoint, so it isn’t gonna have really an economic impact on the region or the state,” said David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association.
The Minnesota Pork Producers Association says folks can best support Woodville Pork by showing appreciation to the nine fire crews who combatted the blaze.
