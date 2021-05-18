Near-normal commencement is on for Mankato seniors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s that time of year: families of seniors are cleaning their garages and pulling out the baby photos for high school graduation parties.
Deedra Vosburg: “We’re doing everything in like separate containers, so very COVID-friendly food like that to make sure we do our part,” Deedra Vosburg said.
It’s the finale of another unprecedented school year, and it comes as COVID-19 restrictions subside in Minnesota.
“I kind of had low expectations, not going to lie. But I think my friends and I made the most of what we had,” Maddie Vosburg added.
Now, area seniors will get the pomp and circumstance that the class of 2020 missed.
“We actually were approached by the City of Mankato and the Event Center offering the Event Center as the site to host our graduation ceremonies,” explained Scott Hogen, director of facilities at Mankato Area Public Schools.
Mankato East and West seniors will walk across the stage in the arena at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Each grad is allowed eight guests, who will all be required to wear masks and sit at a distance from other families.
“We’re just so excited to be having graduation this year,” Hogan added. “It certainly beats last year and the modified graduation ceremonies that we had to host for our kids.”
“Really everyone being at graduation, everyone being at the after-party, I think really will be a great culmination,” Deedra stated.
The Vosburgs say they’re excited to make the most of what comes next. Maddie will go on to study at the University of Wisconsin-Stout this fall, and says the last year has prepared her for the changes that lie ahead.
“I think this year has put a lot of things into perspective, and I think it’s been focusing on the little things that’s been super important. I’ve learned to adapt a ton, way more than I ever thought, and I think the pandemic helped that a little bit.”
