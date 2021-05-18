Oral tablet becoming more common treatment for fleas and ticks

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - With flea and tick season upon us, veterinarians are recommending a new way to fight off the pests.
Instead of the traditional topical insecticide that goes on the dog’s back, area vets have been trending towards an oral medication to treat both fleas and ticks. Experts say it’s not only easy for the dogs, but it also avoids human contact with the insecticide.
“People with small children playing with the dogs and stuff that contact with the insecticide because most of the products will leave a greasy spot for two or three days,” says Gala Beckendorf, Nicollet Vet Clinic.
Beckendorf says while it hasn’t been seen yet in Minnesota, some animals in the southern part of the U.S. are showing signs of resistance to the topical treatment.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.