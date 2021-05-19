Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota begins Blue Star Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Star Program offers active military members and their families free admission to the museum for the summer.
Museums across the country are taking part... in an effort to recognize and celebrate active duty service members and their families.
The Only requirement is a card showing that they are or someone in their family is an active military member.
“It is just a nice break to say come here and to step away from some of those stressors and I think some of those military families may have some additional stressors especially when their love ones are not home with them,” director of community impact Susan Larsen said.
The program began on May 15th and will be done on Labor Day.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.