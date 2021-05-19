Extra speeding citation enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol seeing a sharp increase in speeding fatalities, with extra enforcement wrapping up this week.
According to the state patrol, deaths have more than doubled since 2020. As of May 12, fifty-six people have died in speeding-related fatalities, that number was 26 at the same point last year.
Extra enforcement is being implemented in south-central Minnesota today as part of a week-long campaign that began last Wednesday.
