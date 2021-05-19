Gov. Tim Walz expected to expand Minnesota’s medical cannabis program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill to expand the state’s medical cannabis program.
Lawmakers approved it on the final day of the session. Those enrolled are expected to have a more affordable option to the liquid, oil, and pills currently allowed under one of the nation’s most restrictive medical cannabis laws. The law relaxes the program by including smokable marijuana. Right now, the products on the market range from $30 to $200, with patients paying more than $300 per month on average, and it’s not covered by medical insurance.
“This put us behind the likes of West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas and so it was time for us to catch up,” says Dr. Kyle Kingsley, CEO, Verio Health Minnesota.
“If this doesn’t become economically feasible for families and economically viable for people who produce medical cannabis, then the program goes away and those families are left to buy black-market marijuana,” says Michelle Benson, member, Minnesota State Senate.
The Minnesota House did approve a proposal last week that would make recreational marijuana use legal. But it’s not expected to pass the Republican-controlled Senate during a special session next month.
