Groundbreaking Thursday for Minnesota National Guard building

The brand new Field Maintenance Shop is expected to allow units the ability to train on more equipment. The second phase of the project involves building a new National Guard Readiness Center adjacent to the Field Maintenance Shop. That will allow for more classrooms, a larger drill floor, and handicap accessible bathrooms. The Field Maintenance Shop is expected to be ready for use in spring 2022, with the new National Guard Readiness Center complete in 2025. Groundbreaking takes place tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.