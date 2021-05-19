Low lake levels causing issues during boating season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Low lake levels have been an issue for the town of Fairmont for almost a year now, and it is only getting worse.
Boaters, water sports enthusiasts, anglers and people who enjoy the lake life in Fairmont could find their beloved summer boating season impacted by a lack of water.
“This is a huge draw for this area. For southern Minnesota and northern Iowa,” Fairmont Lakes Foundation chairman Mike Katzenmeyer said.
During the winter months, the lake levels were already extremely low for that time of the year.
The only hope was to get more snow or rain to lift the lake levels, but Mother Nature had a different plan.
“Talking about the lake levels, we have been in a period of drought,” Katzenmeyer said.
With a lack of precipitation, the lake levels keep getting lower, which could mean bad news for the citizens of Fairmont.
“Devastating when you can’t use the lakes for their given purposes. That is why we need to protect them and even more so now when the lake levels are low,” Katzenmeyer said.
Due to the combination of lake issues, the channel connecting Sisseton to Budd has created a natural sandbar, preventing boaters from traveling to the other two lakes in the chain.
Which is bad news for the businesses that depend on the five lakes for revenue.
Like Hall Lake Cabins and Boat Rental, which brings in loads of people from out of town to take in the full experience.
“We haven’t adjusted our docks in two years and we are about eighteen inches to two feet below what we should be so it is becoming more of a problem to even tie off to the docks because the water is so low,” Hall Lake Cabins and Boat Rentals partner Danny Klaus said.
Overall, there is a lot of hoping and praying for rain in the city of Fairmont.
“It will take a few weeks to get the water levels up. The farmers need it, we need it here for businesses on the lakes, I know people coming visiting Fairmont need it and just lake property owners they need it. They just want to be able to have fun this summer on the lakes,” Klaus said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.