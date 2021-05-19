Many businesses dropping mask requirements after state lifts mandate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The statewide mask mandate has been gone for six days. And for many stores and restaurants across southern Minnesota, it’s business as usual.
“A lot of people have been obviously very excited,” Isaiah Pitchford, general manager at The 507, said. “Regardless of how you feel politically about it, I think, in general, because it’s been going on for so long, everyone’s been looking at it like an end of the tunnel type of thing.”
Like some other bars and restaurants along South Front Street, The 507 has dropped its mask requirement for customers and staff.
“Because it was a mandate that was lifted, we aren’t going to force anybody to wear it,” Pitchford said. “I personally bring one with, so if somebody is sitting at the bar and they feel more comfortable, I can just throw it on.”
Several national chains are dropping masks requirements, too.
Target, Starbucks and Home Depot have announced that fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear a mask inside their stores. Vaccinated shoppers no longer need a mask in Hyvee, Cub, CVS or Walmart, either. Local governments and individual stores can make their own rules that override the stores’ changed policies.
While masks are no longer required in many businesses, health officials are urging those who have not received the vaccine to wear one when they go out and be conscientious of those who cannot receive a vaccine.
“We still have many Minnesotans who are not vaccinated and can’t be vaccinated at this point, including all children under 12,” Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for Minnesota Department of Health said. “Regardless of how anybody may personally feel about the risks, we owe it to those Minnesota children under 12, and others who have not had the chance to be vaccinated, to do the right things to prevent COVID transmission.”
At The 507, staff is gearing up for another summer of live music on the patio. They’re relieved that this year -- they won’t need to tell customers to stay in their seat.
“I think what a lot of people just don’t realize is the customers, obviously don’t necessarily have to follow the rules. So we’re kind of put in place to be the enforcers,” Pitchford said. “So now that that stuff has started to open up, it allows us to do our job a lot easier.”
