Minnesota to allocate $75 million for summer learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announcing funding for summer learning, an effort that seeks to help students who have fallen behind academically due to the pandemic.
$75 million of the state’s flexible American Rescue Plan funds are being allocated to provide academic enrichment and mental health support this summer and beyond for Minnesota students, families, educators, communities, and schools. A majority of the funds, about $34 million, will go to public school districts.
“This money will be used over the next couple of years and the budget deal we have will provide certainty and closing the achievement gap, and vaulting these kids forward over the next several years,” says Walz.
The funds will help pay for things like expanding mental health services in schools across the state and summer field trips to provide hands-on learning opportunities.
