North Mankato residents, city leaders discuss Webster Avenue updates

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday’s follow-up Zoom call was open to anyone with comments or concerns about the proposed updates coming to Webster Avenue.
There have been talks of future updates, making an aesthetic uplift, supporting business growth and drawing people to the area.
Some concerns came from those who are wondering about the potential for a new multi-family apartment building.
“Those who live in this area can be a little bit more involved or have a little bit more of a heads-up for things like this or when there’s meetings so that we can try and be there. Like I said, I am not opposed to beautifying North Mankato, I have lived here my entire life,” resident Angie Kimes said.
Some members of the community felt that this change was sudden and needed more discussion.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.