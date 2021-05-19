Opening statements begin in Rivera murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KEYC) - Opening statements beginning this morning in Iowa for the first-degree murder trial of the man charged with killing a University of Iowa student in July 2018.
“The presumption of innocence remains with the defendant throughout the trial in less. The evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” says Judge Joel Yates.
Cristhian Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.
Rivera is listening to opening statements through a translator. A prosecutor says the video, DNA analysis, and a partial confession will be critical to proving Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out for a run. County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors in his opening statement that a homeowner’s surveillance video shows Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu apparently circling Tibbets on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. He says blood found in the trunk of that vehicle matches Tibbetts’ DNA.
“They searched nearby fields and waterways, ditches ponds. Musharraf helicopter. Some of the local fields. As the hours turn into days, and days into weeks. Every lead they pursued came up empty,” says Bart Klaver, Poweshiek County Attorney.
The trial is expected to last through next week.
