Opening statements begin in Rivera murder trial

Rivera is listening to opening statements through a translator. A prosecutor says the video, DNA analysis, and a partial confession will be critical to proving Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out for a run. County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors in his opening statement that a homeowner’s surveillance video shows Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu apparently circling Tibbets on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. He says blood found in the trunk of that vehicle matches Tibbetts’ DNA.