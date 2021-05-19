South Elementary School receives SHIP grant

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - South Elementary in St. Peter receiving a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant.
It’s meant to strengthen social-emotional and literacy skills in non-English speaking families while building family connections. Every two weeks from May to August Spanish-speaking families will receive a social-emotional-themed children’s book written in Spanish with key points to discuss with their children along with extension activities. The district says the project will highlight the value of children’s primary language supporting their learning in schools.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.