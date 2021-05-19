South Elementary School in St. Peter receives SHIP grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The grant will help establish learning activities like a 14-week program for the school’s identified Spanish speaking families.
Every two weeks, families will get a social and emotional themed book in Spanish with notes that have talking points for the families to have with their kids.
This $1700 grant comes with an effort to better educate the students with their primary languages.
“Building that school, home, that community piece,” South Elementary counselor Laura Zender said. “That is the part that really gets to me is that these kids know that we are their family as much as their parents and we are all working together to build these students to be the best students and the best community members that they can be.”
The school is excited about receiving this grant and the opportunities that come with it.
