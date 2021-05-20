Appeals court hears case of three ex-cops charged in Floyd death

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao are already charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add a new count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder. The defense says it’s impossible for someone to aid and abet in third-degree murder because third-degree murder is an unintentional act and relies on a defendant’s reckless state of mind, but aiding and abetting must be intentional.