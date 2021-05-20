Authorities report assault with injuries

CEYLON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple agencies responding to a reported assault with injuries in Ceylon.
Officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was transported from the scene to the local hospital and later transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for further medical treatment. Details on the extent of her injuries have not been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with multiple first responders and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
We’ll bring you more details as they become available.
