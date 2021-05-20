Authorities: Woman injured in possible assault in Ceylon

CEYLON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with an investigation into a reported assault in Ceylon.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible assault in Ceylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
After responding to the call, a woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont. She was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for further treatment.
Authorities have not provided a name or an update on the woman’s current condition.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others responded to the incident.
So far, local and state authorities haven’t commented further on the case.
