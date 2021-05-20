Dakota Wendell continues soccer career with Mankato United

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The peak of Dakota Wendell’s collegiate soccer career with Minnesota State Mankato started in 2018, when the Castle Rock, Colorado native led the team to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament with 41 goals, including five game-winners.
Her upward trajectory was met with an injury the following season, shortening her senior campaign to seven matches, which was just over the cut-off for an extra year of eligibility.
“I didn’t really find out about getting my extra year at MSU until later on, so my whole goal was to work toward playing there again. Then, finding out I wasn’t going to be able to was a little rough,” Wendell said.
“It’s such a tough experience. It’s the worst part of sports. It’s the only time you sit there and have a knot in your stomach and you question why you’re doing it, maybe. But she’s someone that was always going to fight through it. You never quite know with a lot of people where they might fall, but she’s such a competitor. She’s put so much time in developing her skill set that, for me, it wasn’t really ever a question — even though there wasn’t necessarily a chance of her even coming back and reclaiming that year of eligibility. Just her as a person, she wouldn’t want to be defeated by that,” explained Tudor Flintham, head coach of Mankato United Soccer Club.
Outside of Wendell’s collegiate schedule, the forward and midfielder competed with the Women’s Premier Soccer League since the birth of the Mankato United Soccer Club in 2019, which she will continue for the 2021 season.
“It’s a certain type of player that chooses to do that. You’re talking about Jenny [Vetter] and Dakota. They’re elite-level players. You’re talking about, probably, top-20 players in the country and their level. She can certainly go on and play some professional,” Flintham said.
“I haven’t played a real game in two years, so for me specifically it’s a lot to get back into shape to get back with my skills and everything, but mostly for them, it’s been really good that they can still have an avenue to play through and develop through before they go into their fall seasons for their colleges,” Wendell said.
“She’s got a few different tools in her leadership toolbox. This first is that she is really gifted, you’re always going to have respect for people that can do what she can do on the pitch and with the ball. The second part of it is she is a massive extrovert, she’s one of those people that brings energy and excitement to the room whether it is soccer or anything else. She’s a gift to Mankato United in a ton of different ways. She helps us win games, then she’s that social glue that makes it fun to be around,” Flintham said.
“I’ll play for the team as long as I can. Literally, until I can’t walk is what I always joke about,” Wendell added.
Mankato United will kickoff the summer schedule with an intrasquad match May 30.
