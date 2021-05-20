Dakota Wendell continues soccer career with Mankato United

“It’s such a tough experience. It’s the worst part of sports. It’s the only time you sit there and have a knot in your stomach and you question why you’re doing it, maybe. But she’s someone that was always going to fight through it. You never quite know with a lot of people where they might fall, but she’s such a competitor. She’s put so much time in developing her skill set that, for me, it wasn’t really ever a question — even though there wasn’t necessarily a chance of her even coming back and reclaiming that year of eligibility. Just her as a person, she wouldn’t want to be defeated by that,” explained Tudor Flintham, head coach of Mankato United Soccer Club.