Gov. Walz continues vaccination push

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz continuing his push to get more people vaccinated.
This afternoon the Governor will visit a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in St. Paul serving the Asian Pacific community, highlighting efforts to increase access to the vaccine for all Minnesotans.
Nearly 62 percent of Minnesotans have at least one dose of the vaccine. In total, 2,780,666 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,410,545 people are fully vaccinated.
Nationwide, Health officials say more than four million adolescents have been vaccinated so far.
