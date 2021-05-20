Mankato man facing prostitution charges

According to court documents, the victim says she was offered up to $300 plus a vape if she agreed to engage in sexual activity with 18-year-old Tremain Proehl and his friends. The victim also alleged Proehl had previously sexually assaulted her when she was between 7 and 9 years old. Proehl was shown photographs of the messages and told police he was the one who sent them. He is charged with one felony count of prostitution.