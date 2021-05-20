Mayo Clinic: Younger age groups responding well to COVID-19 vaccine

”We know that this teenage age group is an important age group because we know that they can get infected by COVID-19. Certainly, they can spread it as effectively as adults. So, getting them the protection for their own health, but also to decrease transmission and spread in the community is going to be a really important part in bringing the pandemic to an end,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, M.D., M.P.H., a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician.