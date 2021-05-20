Mayo Clinic: Younger age groups responding well to COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Health officials say the number of COVID-19 vaccines being administered to those in the age group of 12-15 years has increased since Pfizer was granted authorization to administer them to the adolescents.
Over 600,000 children in this age group have been vaccinated across the country at the end of last week, which brings the total number of people under the age of 17 that have been vaccinated to nearly 4 million.
An increase in walk-in clinics in Minnesota has had a significant contribution to these numbers.
”We know that this teenage age group is an important age group because we know that they can get infected by COVID-19. Certainly, they can spread it as effectively as adults. So, getting them the protection for their own health, but also to decrease transmission and spread in the community is going to be a really important part in bringing the pandemic to an end,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, M.D., M.P.H., a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician.
Mayo Clinic officials say that the response in the younger age groups and families of the teenagers has been positive.
